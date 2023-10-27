America’s Best Restaurants features local restaurant What BBQ & Bar

(LeClaire City Facebook page)
By Jaren Smith
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - Local restaurant, What BBQ and Bar will be hosting America’s Best Restaurants in Nov. 2023.

America’s Best Restaurants focus is to bring attention to local independently owned restaurants.

According to a media release, America’s Best Restaurants will bring its show to What BBQ and Bar on Nov. 10.

What BBQ and Bar’s popular menu items will be highlighted along with an on camera interview with owners Mike and Shill Hunter.

“I think the biggest thing we want people to understand is it’s family owned, we care about the food, we care about the service, we want them to come in and have a great meal and have a great time,” Owner Mike Hunter said.

To learn more about What BBQ and Bar, click here.

To learn more about America’s Best Restaurants, click here.

Copyright 2023 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
Ottumwa Fire Department
Former Ottumwa fire captain appeals termination amid sexual misconduct investigation
Gary Lewis Scott
Police make arrest in Ottumwa stabbing death
Toronto Raptors forward Jalen McDaniels, center, chases the ball against Chicago Bulls center...
Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27

Latest News

When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they're left with questions
When a man began shooting in Maine, some froze while others ran. Now they’re left with questions
Relief work begins to take shape in Acapulco as residents continue search for essentials after...
Relief work begins to take shape in Acapulco as residents continue search for essentials after Otis
Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits
Less boo for your buck: For the second Halloween in a row, US candy inflation hits double digits
Mass graves, unclaimed bodies and overcrowded cemeteries. The war robs Gaza of funeral rites
Mass graves, unclaimed bodies and overcrowded cemeteries. The war robs Gaza of funeral rites
UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital is lighting up its campus pink this month to raise...
Iowa nursing shortage hits hospitals and schools