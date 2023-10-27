Cold front moves through, brings a big chill

A cold front ushers in much chillier temperatures today into the next several days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:21 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Changes in our weather are on the way, with a cooldown kicking in as soon as this afternoon.

High temperatures for the day will be set in the morning hours, in the 60s, before winds shift to the northwest and increase in speed. These gusty northwest winds will make temperatures fall into the 40s and 50s by afternoon with an isolated shower or two possible.

With clear skies and lighter winds tonight, expect freezing temperatures across most of the area. As a result, a Freeze Warning is in effect. This will be the first of several freezes to come over the next few days, so it might just be a good idea to let go of those plants that are still hanging on as the growing season comes to an end.

A few disturbances pass through the region this weekend, giving us at least an outside chance at a little rain or snow. The most likely time for this here would be Saturday night into Sunday. Amounts will be light and accumulations will be tough to achieve.

A modest warm-up is on the way after a very cold start to next week, with highs going from the 30s and 40s to start, to the 50s by the end of it.

