DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Comedian and actor Katt Williams is bringing his “The Dark Matter Tour” to Des Moines next year.

Williams will perform at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines at 8 p.m. on May 10.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Nov. 3, with the Artist and AMEX presales beginning at 10 a.m. on Nov. 1.

