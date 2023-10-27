Former Ottumwa fire captain appeals termination amid sexual misconduct investigation

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCCI) - A former Ottumwa fire captain is fighting to get his job back.

William Keith was fired in July after an investigation into sexual misconduct at the fire station.

The investigation found firefighters were engaging in sexual activity while on duty at the station.

While Keith is not accused of engaging in sexual activity himself, investigators said he failed to hold those under his command accountable.

Keith is appealing his termination.

At a hearing with the Ottumwa Civil Services commission, he denied ever knowing what was going on.

Keith and firefighter Derek Fye were fired in July. A third firefighter, Dillon McPherson, resigned in lieu of termination.

