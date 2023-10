Lord’s Cupboard The Ecumenical Lord’s Cupboard will be holding a food drive at Fareway on Fri. and Sat Nov. 3rd and 4th. from 9am to 5pm. Donations can be mailed to: Lord’s Cupboard P.O. Box 1876 Ottumwa, IA. 52501. For questions, please call 641-683-3837.

Food drive (KGNS)