A Cool Weekend Ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Wow, what a difference 24 hours can make! On Thursday, we had highs in the 60s and in some places, even low 70s. Today, we reached our high at midnight and temperatures fell throughout the day. By noon, we were in the 40s & 50s.

For your Saturday, we will see highs in the mid-40s and then mid-upper 30s for Sunday. It is quite possible that we could see our first flakes of the season on Sunday.

The precipitation chances clear out for next week giving us a little bit of a chance to dry up just in time for Halloween.

The trend of 30s & 40s continue for the first half of next week.

By the end of next week, the upper 50s to low 60s will return.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 29

Tomorrow: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 43

Tom. Night: Cloudy. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 30

Sunday: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

Monday: Sunny skies. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy/Wind

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 46 LOW: 18

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

