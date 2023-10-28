A Cool Weekend Ahead

Get ready for highs in the 30s by Sunday. Details here.
By Erik Dean
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Wow, what a difference 24 hours can make! On Thursday, we had highs in the 60s and in some places, even low 70s. Today, we reached our high at midnight and temperatures fell throughout the day. By noon, we were in the 40s & 50s. 

For your Saturday, we will see highs in the mid-40s and then mid-upper 30s for Sunday. It is quite possible that we could see our first flakes of the season on Sunday.

The precipitation chances clear out for next week giving us a little bit of a chance to dry up just in time for Halloween.

The trend of 30s & 40s continue for the first half of next week.

By the end of next week, the upper 50s to low 60s will return.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy early, then clearing overnight. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 29

Tomorrow: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 43

Tom. Night: Cloudy. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 30

Sunday: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 30

Monday: Sunny skies. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

Tuesday: Partly Cloudy/Wind

HIGH: 37 LOW: 24

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 46 LOW: 18

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

Friday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 58 LOW: 36

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gary Lewis Scott
Police make arrest in Ottumwa stabbing death
Johnny Church, formerly known as Drew Blahnik
Iowa Supreme Court overturns appeal, upholding conviction of man who killed Chris Bagley
Jamie Leigh Gunn, 33, is accused of leaving her two children unattended inside a vehicle while...
‘No regard for her children’: Mother arrested after leaving toddler, baby inside car while at bar
Ottumwa Fire Department
Former Ottumwa fire captain appeals termination amid sexual misconduct investigation
Toronto Raptors forward Jalen McDaniels, center, chases the ball against Chicago Bulls center...
Bulls vs. Raptors Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 27

Latest News

Get ready for highs in the 30s by Sunday. Details here.
Your First Alert Forecast
Temperatures drop after early morning highs.
Cold front moves through, brings a big chill
Temperatures drop after early morning highs.
First Alert Forecast
We will see our high in the morning hours, and temperatures will continue to fall throughout...
Get ready for a cooldown for the weekend