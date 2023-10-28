Local Veteran receives gift from motorcycle club

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -- A local veteran was gifted a handicap accessible exterior ramp as doctors believe that he will be in a wheelchair for the rest of his life.

Chad McDowell was diagnosed with Metastatic Colon cancer in 2017. He served as Combat Engineer for the United States Army from 2003-2007. He was deployed during the IRAQI Freedom in 2003 but never did he think his life would be altered before turning 40.

“It’s tough,” said McDowell. “I mean, I was a strong military man who served in Iraq did all the things that you do and went on to serve as a civilian for the Army and support our soldiers and do everything I could on that side of the house and this stopped me in my tracks. I had to reevaluate my life and figure out my priorities were my family, seeing my children grow.”

McDowell currently has a large tumor in his right pelvic area and lesions in his urinary track and lungs that are not responding to treatment and are inoperable. Soon, doctors believe McDowell will live out his remaining life in a wheelchair.

Loras Mensen is McDowell’s Father-in-law. He is a member of the Post 45 Legion Riders Motorcycle Club in Delaware County, 2 hours West of McDowell. Once Mensen understood the severity of McDowell’s diagnosis and Mensen rallied his fellow riders and came to lend a hand.

“He’s going through a tough time,” said Mensen. “You just thought we had to do something help him out. Brought it up at the Legion meeting and they volunteered to buy the material and provide the labor and here we are today.”

“Our guys gave up their Saturday to come down here to help another vet out,” said Legion Riders’ President Wolfie. “That’s what we’re about. I mean, we’re about helping other vets as Legion riders. In fact, our little motto is that ‘We Ride for Vets.’”

McDowell will continue to fight. He said that he was blessed to see his daughters recently graduate high school after doctors told him that he would only have 22 months to live.

