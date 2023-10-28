Some snow flakes possible this weekend

Some snow flakes possible this weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri along with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. This afternoon we’ll have more clouds than sun with highs only reaching the 40s. Showers will be possible overnight with lows cooling into the low 30s.

Therefore, Sunday morning will be chilly, and jackets will be needed for people heading to church. Snow showers are possible on Sunday with highs in the upper 30s. The cold conditions will continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Trick or Treaters will need to bundle up!

