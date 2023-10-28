Temperatures will hover around freezing to start your Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After another chilly day across Southeastern Iowa with highs in the 30s and 40s and seeing a few flakes across the northern part of the state, we will keep a small chance of a wintry mix in the forecast in the overnight hours and in the early morning hours of your Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

For Sunday, we will be a little bit cooler as compared to today with highs staying in the upper 30s to low 40s. Snow shower chances will certainly not be out of the question especially in the morning hours.

Plenty of sunshine returns for Monday with highs in the low 40s.

For Halloween, a few snow showers are not out of the question with highs in the upper 30s. It will be a cold evening if you have any Trick or Treat plans.

Mid-40s return just in time for the first day of November.

Low 50s with plenty of sunshine will be the rule for Thursday and then hello 60s just in time for the weekend.

50s & 60s are in the forecast for Friday and Saturday with mid 50s for Sunday.

Tonight: Cloudy skies. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 32

Tomorrow: Cloudy skies. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 37

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy skies. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 23

Monday: A mainly sunny sky. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 23

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and windy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 44 LOW: 17

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

Friday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 61 LOW: 37

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 58 LOW: 43

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

