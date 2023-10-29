A Freeze Warning is in effect until Monday Morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the viewing area until Monday Morning. Overnight lows will drop into the mid-20s with highs on Monday in the mid to upper 30s.

Even though we will see plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 30s, the feels like temperature will be in the mid-teens for Monday Morning, Mid-20s by the afternoon hours.

This takes us into Halloween. Highs on Halloween will be in the mid to upper 30s with a chance of snow. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens to low 20s.

Then we start to warm up. We go back into the 40s for Wednesday, 50s for Thursday , 60s for Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances will pick up again as we head into the weekend and into the first part of next week.

Tonight: Snow showers this evening. Becoming clear later. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.

LOW: 24

Tomorrow: Sunny skies. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 40

Tom. Night: Mostly clear. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

LOW: 25

Tuesday: Windy with a few clouds from time to time. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

Wednesday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 19

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 51 LOW: 27

Friday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 60 LOW: 35

Saturday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 60 LOW: 47

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

Monday: PM Showers

HIGH: 57 LOW: 43

