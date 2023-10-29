Snow showers possible Sunday

By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a cold and gray morning across Eastern Iowa with temperatures in the 30s. Snow showers will be possible late this morning and continue into the afternoon with a few rain showers mixed in. Little to no impacts are expected with this system other than a few snowflakes sticking on elevated and grassy surfaces. Highs today will only reach the upper 30s.

Monday will be quiet and cold with highs in the low 40s with sunshine. Halloween also looks cold with a chance for rain and snow showers and highs in the upper 30s. After Tuesday, temperatures will gradually warm with highs back in the 50s and 60s by the end of the week.

