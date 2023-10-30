A bone chilling Halloween

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a sunny, but chilly day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s. Tonight will be cold with lows dropping into the 20s and a partly cloudy sky.

We’ll wake up to sunshine on Halloween and we’ll have a partly cloudy sky for most of the day with highs only reaching the upper 30s. Therefore, temperatures will be in the 20s and 30s for the evening during Trick or Treat. You might need to wear a sweater or a jacket along with your costume. Temperatures are expected to rebound by the end of the week with highs back in the 60s by Friday.

