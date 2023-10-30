Cold air starts off work week, eventually turning warmer

Temperatures stay chilly for a few more days, before a bigger warm-up arrives.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 6:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you’re growing tired of the chillier air that’s been around the area, relief is on the way after a few more days.

Temperatures Monday morning start off in the 20s on the thermometer, with some wind chills perhaps as low as the upper 10s early on. With a decent amount of sunshine expected throughout the day, we should be able to reach the upper 30s or low 40s by this afternoon.

A cold front moves through the area later tonight just before daybreak, bringing in gustier winds and a very slight chance of a snow shower. Most of the snow shower activity should be to our north and east, but watch out for a few flakes early on. Wind chills will likely be in the 10s to start on Tuesday, not making it out of the 20s by the afternoon as highs get hung up in the upper 30s again. Trick-or-Treat time on Tuesday evening, looks pretty cold, with blustery winds continuing and wind chills in the 20s.

Lows in the 10s are possible on Wednesday morning, but we’ll gradually warm up throughout the rest of the work week. Highs by Friday could reach the low 60s for some, with more days in the mid to upper 50s for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Some snow flakes possible this weekend
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the viewing area until Monday at 10 AM
A Freeze Warning is in effect until Monday Morning
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch...
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Former President Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29,...
Trump says ‘no way’ Iowa votes against him as he flubs city’s name during state campaign stop

Latest News

Temperatures stay quite chilly today.
First Alert Forecast
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the viewing area until Monday at 10 AM
A Freeze Warning is in effect until Monday Morning
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the viewing area until Monday at 10 AM
Your First Alert Forecast
Snow showers possible Sunday
Snow showers possible Sunday