Cold air starts off work week, eventually turning warmer

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you’re growing tired of the chillier air that’s been around the area, relief is on the way after a few more days.

Temperatures Monday morning start off in the 20s on the thermometer, with some wind chills perhaps as low as the upper 10s early on. With a decent amount of sunshine expected throughout the day, we should be able to reach the upper 30s or low 40s by this afternoon.

A cold front moves through the area later tonight just before daybreak, bringing in gustier winds and a very slight chance of a snow shower. Most of the snow shower activity should be to our north and east, but watch out for a few flakes early on. Wind chills will likely be in the 10s to start on Tuesday, not making it out of the 20s by the afternoon as highs get hung up in the upper 30s again. Trick-or-Treat time on Tuesday evening, looks pretty cold, with blustery winds continuing and wind chills in the 20s.

Lows in the 10s are possible on Wednesday morning, but we’ll gradually warm up throughout the rest of the work week. Highs by Friday could reach the low 60s for some, with more days in the mid to upper 50s for the weekend.

