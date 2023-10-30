Goldie Hawn shares alien encounter she experienced more than 50 years ago

Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses...
Goldie Hawn said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses and no ears.(OWN / YouTube | OWN / YouTube)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actress Goldie Hawn recently said in a podcast interview she experienced an alien encounter in the California desert more than 50 years ago.

The 77-year-old said on the latest episode of Apple Fitness Plus’s “Time to Walk” podcast she was around 20 years old when she saw the aliens and there were “a lot of UFO sightings” in the news at the time.

She said she had been dancing near the desert in western California when she decided to sleep in a car.

“I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads,” Hawn recalled.

She said the aliens were “silver in color” with a “slash for a mouth,” had tiny noses and no ears.

“They were pointing at me – pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me like I was a subject. And they were droning,” the Oscar winner said. “I could not move. I was paralyzed … I didn’t know if it was real or not real.”

Eventually, she said she was able to “burst” out of the eerie encounter, “like bursting out of a forcefield.”

She said she never fully remembered the encounter until she met with an astrophysicist at the University of Illinois, who was researching alien encounters and his questions triggered a new memory.

“It was kind of like regression therapy or something,” Hawn explained. “I am, like, almost in a trance. And suddenly, I remembered something.”

“They touched my face and it felt like the finger of God. It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light.”

In a later incident, Hawn said she was in Avebury in London when she dreamed of six lights over some mountains across a valley.

After the dream, she and a friend drove to a place in Avebury with terrain similar to her dream and a crop circle in the shape of a heart appeared.

Hawn said she’ll never know if it was a sign or not.

“There’s a lot of things in this world that we can’t see, but we can’t stop believing,” Hawn said. “We can never, ever lose our wonder. It’s just no fun.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Some snow flakes possible this weekend
A haunted hayride in Rhode Island shut down after a teen worker was critically injured in an...
Teen critically hurt in haunted hayride
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the viewing area until Monday at 10 AM
A Freeze Warning is in effect until Monday Morning
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch...
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Former President Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29,...
Trump says ‘no way’ Iowa votes against him as he flubs city’s name during state campaign stop

Latest News

A man seen punching random people at a park on video said he regrets his actions.
Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video
A 19-year-old man caught on video sucker punching random people at local parks said he regrets...
Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video
Biden signs an executive order on the safe development and use of artificial intelligence....
LIVE: Biden remarks at AI event
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike