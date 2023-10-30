Jeep owners raise money for Dairy Queen workers after driver steals tip jar

Update: Jeepers replace money from stolen tip jar, and then some
By Liz DeSantis and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:54 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A community in Indiana rallied together to show appreciation to employees at a local restaurant.

WFIE reports last week, a tip jar was stolen out of the drive-through window of a Dairy Queen restaurant by the driver of a Jeep.

After hearing of the crime, dozens of Jeep owners in the area showed up at the fast-food restaurant to show their support to the workers.

Employees at Dairy Queen say it restored their faith in people.

When the jar was stolen, shift lead Erin Liberknecht says she heard coins rattle but didn’t think anything of it.

“I went to go take the next person’s money, and then, right away, I went, ‘I think they just took our tip jar,’” Liberknecht said.

While there was only about $20 in the jar at the time, she says the theft was really disappointing.

“We’ve had the tip jar for three years and have never had a problem,” she said. “It kind of just makes us not trust people now.”

Employees shared the video on Facebook, where many people noticed the thief’s car was a Jeep.

Ryan Sermersheim, president of the Evansville Area Jeep Club, says some other Jeep owners in town decided to help out.

“If there’s anything we don’t like, that’s people in Jeeps giving us a bad name,” he said.

For Sermersheim and dozens of other so-called Jeepers who showed up on Sunday, Jeeps are more than cars.

“It’s more of a lifestyle than just a vehicle. It’s a common interest that we all can share, and we can all relate to each other, and we have fun doing it,” Sermersheim said.

The group raised upwards of $200 online before their event even started

“We wanted to come out in force, show them this is what the club is all about. This is what Jeepers truly are and not let one Jeep leave a bad taste in everybody’s mouth,” Sermersheim said.

Employee Abby Yates says the Jeepers’ kindness helps restore her faith in her community.

“We were blown away. We did not expect for it to blow up this big. We just wanted to find the person and get our tip jar back,” Yates said.

The club was able to raise a total of more than $500 for the employees at the end of the day to replace the stolen tip jar.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch...
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Security cameras at a Colorado hotel captured a bear attacking a security guard.
Bear attacks security guard inside Colorado hotel
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Cars cross a flood-damaged avenue after Hurricane Otis ripped through Acapulco, Mexico,...
Hurricane Otis death toll rises to 48, missing now number 36 as search and recovery work continues
A man walks by flowers and a sign of support for the community in the wake of this week's mass...
More than 1,000 pay tribute to Maine’s mass shooting victims on day of prayer, reflection on tragedy
Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Gaza receives largest aid shipment so far as deaths top 8,000 and Israel widens military offensive