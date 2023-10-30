Lucky man wins $1 million after buying Powerball ticket waiting for chicken sandwich

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s...
Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CENTREVILLE, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia essentially became a millionaire while waiting for a chicken sandwich and a cup of coffee.

Carlos Gutierrez decided to buy a lottery ticket from a Virginia Lottery machine inside Lee’s Sandwiches while he was waiting on his order.

The next day he stopped by the shop again, and the store was buzzing with excitement that a winning ticket had been purchased there.

Gutierrez checked his ticket and realized he had won $1 million in the previous night’s drawing.

The small business owner told lottery officials he may use part of his winnings to expand his business.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some snow flakes possible this weekend
Some snow flakes possible this weekend
A haunted hayride in Rhode Island shut down after a teen worker was critically injured in an...
Teen critically hurt in haunted hayride
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the viewing area until Monday at 10 AM
A Freeze Warning is in effect until Monday Morning
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts after throwing out the ceremonial first pitch...
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Former President Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29,...
Trump says ‘no way’ Iowa votes against him as he flubs city’s name during state campaign stop

Latest News

A man seen punching random people at a park on video said he regrets his actions.
Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video
A 19-year-old man caught on video sucker punching random people at local parks said he regrets...
Man seen sucker punching strangers at parks in video
Biden signs an executive order on the safe development and use of artificial intelligence....
LIVE: Biden remarks at AI event
FILE - North Dakota Sen. Ray Holmberg listens during a joint House and Senate Appropriations...
Ex-North Dakota lawmaker charged with flying to Prague with intent to rape a minor
David Barger stands with other workers near the General Motors plant in Spring Hill, Tenn.,...
General Motors reaches tentative agreement with UAW, potentially ending 6-week strike