NAMI Family Support Group NAMI Family Support Group will meet on November 13th & November 27th; hybrid, via Zoom & in-person at 209 E. Maple St. (the old Craver building) in Centerville from 5 p.m.-6 p.m. NAMI Connection Support Group will meet via Zoom on November 14th & 28th from 5:15 p.m.-6:15 p.m. To sign up, or for questions, please email info@namiscia.org.

