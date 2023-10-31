Blustery and cold Halloween expected

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Windy conditions stick around much of the day on Tuesday, setting up some chilly trick-or-treating tonight.

A cold front moved through the region this morning, attached to an area of low pressure up toward the tri-state area of Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Iowa. This compact storm system packs quite a punch, wind-wise, with gusts potentially between 30 to 40 mph at times today. We’ll likely see at least scattered clouds today, with a few flurries or snow showers possible within those clouds. Highs only reach the upper 30s on the thermometer, but wind chills likely staying the upper 20s even by afternoon.

Trick-or-treating will be blustery this evening, with wind chills in the 20s but dry conditions. Make sure to bundle up appropriately as you head out and about to celebrate Halloween!

Winds shift to a southerly direction tomorrow, setting up a warm-up that continues into the end of the work week. Highs go from the 40s on Wednesday to closer to 60 for Friday through Sunday. Some showers are possible by the start of the following week.

