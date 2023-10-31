A cold night ahead

A Cold Night Ahead
By Hannah Messier
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 6:23 PM CDT
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a bone chilling Halloween across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s across the region. The Trick or Treat forecast looks chilly with temperatures in the 30s, windy conditions, and a mostly cloudy sky. You might need to wear a sweater or a jacket with your costume tonight. Lows will drop into the teens and 20s by Wednesday morning with a partly cloudy sky. Wednesday we’ll have a partly cloudy sky, lighter winds, and warmer temperatures in the 40s.

We’ll continue to warm up by the end of the week with highs in the 60s by Friday. Our next chance for precipitation is on Monday when we could see some rain showers.

