Scam panhandlers spotted in Eastern Iowa

Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County...
Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County on Thursday.(Chris Joseph)
By Adam Carros
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scammers posing as panhandlers raising money for a child’s funeral that have been seen nationwide have now been spotted in Eastern Iowa.

KCRG-TV9 Reporters spotted the panhandlers at locations in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City on Monday but the group left before anyone could get pictures. The group is holding the same signs seen in cities across the country featuring the picture of a boy who allegedly died and asking for donations to cover funeral expenses.

As our sister stations discovered, the funeral isn’t real and the signs are a scam.

WIS in Columbia, S.C. found the picture is actually of a chess player from Peru. They confronted the scammers holding the signs in Columbia.

The scammers have also been reported in Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A haunted hayride in Rhode Island shut down after a teen worker was critically injured in an...
Teen critically hurt in haunted hayride
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
Police investigating death of US ice hockey player from skate blade cut in English game
Former President Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29,...
Trump says ‘no way’ Iowa votes against him as he flubs city’s name during state campaign stop
A Freeze Warning is in effect for parts of the viewing area until Monday at 10 AM
A Freeze Warning is in effect until Monday Morning

Latest News

Two organizations are partnering during National Teen Driver Safety Week to help make sure...
Report: Teen driving deaths down over 48 percent in Iowa
On Sunday, Oct. 8, Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley hosted a town hall at Sioux City's...
Nikki Haley formally enters her home-state primary as a new poll suggests she has momentum in Iowa
Former President Donald Trump dances on stage during a commit to caucus rally, Sunday, Oct. 29,...
Trump says ‘no way’ Iowa votes against him as he flubs city’s name during state campaign stop
China's foreign minister says Xi-Biden meeting in San Francisco would not be 'smooth-sailing'
China’s foreign minister says Xi-Biden meeting in San Francisco would not be ‘smooth-sailing’