Scam panhandlers spotted in Eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Scammers posing as panhandlers raising money for a child’s funeral that have been seen nationwide have now been spotted in Eastern Iowa.

KCRG-TV9 Reporters spotted the panhandlers at locations in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City on Monday but the group left before anyone could get pictures. The group is holding the same signs seen in cities across the country featuring the picture of a boy who allegedly died and asking for donations to cover funeral expenses.

As our sister stations discovered, the funeral isn’t real and the signs are a scam.

POTENTIAL SCAM: if you see signs like this around Columbia, you may be getting scammed.



Our station @WSMV reported in nearly identical signs and questionable backstory earlier this year:

WIS in Columbia, S.C. found the picture is actually of a chess player from Peru. They confronted the scammers holding the signs in Columbia.

The scammers have also been reported in Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.

