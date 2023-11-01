Cool again today, warmer by the weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Calmer weather will be around for a few days, with less wind and gradually warming temperatures.

Today, look for highs to reach around 40 in the north with low 40s in the south under a partly cloudy sky. As high pressure settles in with us, winds shift to more out of the south. They’ll still be somewhat breezy but lacking the intense gusts of Tuesday. We have another cool night on the way as temperatures dip to the 20s yet again but the overnight temperatures moderate over the next several nights.

Look for a bit of a warmup through the rest of the week as highs return to the 50s for many on Thursday, and all across the viewing area on Friday and the weekend.

A few chances for showers begin Saturday into Monday, though many dry hours will exist during this time as well as rain chances remain quite limited and scattered.

This is also an early reminder that this coming weekend marks the end of Daylight Saving Time, when we “fall back” and set clocks back 1 hour.

Temperatures stay in the 50s during the weekend into the start of the following week, dropping back toward the 40s by midweek next week.

