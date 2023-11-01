Warming up just in time for the weekend

Overnight Lows will drop back into the upper-20s.
Overnight Lows will drop back into the upper-20s.(KYOU)
By Erik Dean
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had plenty of sunshine today with highs in the low to mid 40s for the 1st day of November.

The sun remains for your Thursday with highs going into the mid-50s and if you think that is warm, this weekend will be even warmer.

Albeit a little wind for your Friday, we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s. For Saturday and Sunday, we will stay Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

Rain chances pick up for Monday with highs in the upper 50s - low 60s.

Mostly Cloudy skies will be the rule for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s - low 50s.

Tonight: Mostly clear SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 27

Tomorrow: A few passing clouds, otherwise generally sunny. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 55

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

LOW: 39

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 59 LOW: 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds light and variable.

HIGH: 57 LOW: 34 Thursday:

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 62 LOW: 38

Monday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 63 LOW: 50

Tuesday: Cloudy

HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

