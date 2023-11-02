Driver flees after crashing into elderly man, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV/Gray News) - Police in St. Louis are searching for the driver who hit a 70-year-old man and fled the scene.

“I was surprised she didn’t get out of the car to offer me assistance in getting up off the pavement and left me lying in the middle of the street,” said the victim, Stephen Marx.

Marx was walking from his hardware store Tuesday when a Chevy Sedan struck him in the crosswalk at an intersection.

He sustained injuries to his right leg as a result.

“She just said to me in a smart-like way, ‘I’m sorry.’ And away she went, going west on St. Louis Avenue,” Marx said.

Andy Karandzieff’s store, Crown Candy, caught the hit-and-run on camera.

“He’s been walking to work every day on this street for 70 years,” Karandzieff said. “This poor gentleman got run over, and she backed up, said she’s sorry and drove off.”

According to St. Louis police, there have been 12,000 crashes this year, and about 40% of them involve a driver who has left the scene. Investigators said the female motorist who struck Marx could face a felony charge.

“If I drove off, I wouldn’t be able to sleep at night,” Karandzieff said. “You could be the next victim.”

KMOV learned that traffic changes are coming to the intersection where Marx was hit following a rash of dangerous driving.

Alderman Rasheen Aldridge said new speed humps will be installed by spring.

“If it stops 25% of the people driving crazy and maybe gets them to stop at the stop sign, 25% is better than nothing,” Karandzieff said.

Police are still searching for the driver involved in Tuesday’s crash.

“My message is get right with God because you certainly don’t like your fellow man the way you treated me, " Marx said.

