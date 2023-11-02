Food Banks Across the Country are in High Demand

Corner of McLean and West Main Street
Corner of McLean and West Main Street(Randall Gimm)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - 11/2/2023

This upcoming holiday season is approaching and Food Banks across the country are already experiencing high usage. A 2022 USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) study reported that 12.8% of households in the US struggled to put food on the table. That percentage equates to about 17 million. Comparing that number to the study from the year before, 13.5 million people struggled to put food on the table. That is an increase of 3.5 million people.

That increase is the largest over one year since 2008.

Among the households with children, 3.3 million were food insecure in 2022. That is an increase of 1 million (or 38%) in just one year.

When it comes to Iowa, the Food Bank of Iowa has served 191,000 people just last month. That is an all-time high. This trend has been building over 18 months to this point. Separately, Iowa Food Bank supported meal sites served over 140,000 meals.

Bergetta Beardsley, the Vice President of Philanthropy for the Iowa Food Bank says that this Thanksgiving and holiday season will be a difficult one for families. She urges folks and companies alike to donate their time, money, or nonperishable food to their local food bank. Beardsley also mentioned that it is not just the holiday season that they need help. This is a year-round issue and any help at any time is appreciated.

