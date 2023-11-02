Iowa family reunited with dog after nearly 5 months

By KCCI
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT
ADAIR, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowa family is reunited with their dog after nearly five months.

Mollie the golden retriever went missing in June after running through the open door of her groomer.

Molly had been spotted several times since then, but was always too quick to catch.

That was until Sunday, when a farmworker in Guthrie County bumped into the dog while on a combine.

She was microchipped, but did not have a collar on.

Molly’s owners say they were worried she may have been hurt, but she had no injuries.

“He said she stood up as he was coming through the field with the combine, He actually pushed her a little bit with the corn head and didn’t realize it until she jumped up and she walked in front of him.”

The groomer says hearing the dog is home is the highlight of her whole year.

Mollie’s owners say they have no hard feelings toward the groomer, and they are just happy she is home.

