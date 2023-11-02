Iowa woman facing charges after 46 horses removed from Dallas County property

MADRID, Iowa (KCCI) - The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says 46 horses were removed from a property in rural Madrid on Wednesday amid a livestock investigation.

The horses are all in need of veterinary care, and were taken in by the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office said 78-year-old Linda Kay Kilbourne, of Johnston, has been charged with livestock neglect, and additional charges are pending.

In 2020, prosecutors brought charges against someone at the same address for failing to dispose of a dead animal.

Court documents show investigators discovered dead horses in a pasture.

The property owner said their carcasses were being burned.

Felix Eliseo, who used to work on the property, said animals went without food, were left in the cold and did not receive veterinary care.

“It was just messed up seeing horses that were dying because of the cold or because they were malnourished or they were getting hurt,” he said. “They tried to climb out of the fence and then they would end up getting caught or broken bones and she couldn’t afford it. When she couldn’t afford it and animals were hurt, she would just decide to put them down.”

