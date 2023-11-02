Lawsuit filed over Keokuk County hayride crash

A family is filing a lawsuit after a hay ride crash in What Cheer.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - A family is filing a lawsuit after a hayride crash in What Cheer.

They said their 12-year-old daughter received “life-altering injuries” in the crash.

Amy Stewart and Bronson McCulley said the crash caused several other students to go to the hospital when they were thrown from the ride.

The lawsuit claims David and Victoria Heady organized the party.

David Heady recently resigned as a deputy with the sheriff’s office.

It also alleges Dan Brubaker drove in a negligent manner, causing the hayrack to overturn.

No criminal charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Simmons are still living in their RV with their 2 young kids as a result of the failed...
Criminal charges filed against builder after couple’s ‘barndominium’ dreams go bust
FILE - A 10-year-old boy is recovering at an Alabama children’s hospital after being shot...
Boy shot trying to protect mother in murder-suicide, police say
Lake County school nurse saves child's life
Third grader’s school nurse makes lifesaving discovery, mom says
Prosecutors: Minot woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance
Woman poisoned boyfriend with antifreeze for inheritance, prosecutors say
Signs designed to pull at the heartstrings and the wallet could be seen around Richland County...
Scam panhandlers spotted in Eastern Iowa

Latest News

An Iowa family is reunited with their dog after nearly five months.
Iowa family reunited with dog after nearly 5 months
Despite how controversial ‘red flag’ laws are, more than 20 states have one, and Arizona could...
Red flag laws could reduce suicides and mass shootings, but Iowa doesn’t have them
This is the last week before students in the Linn-Mar and Marion Independent School Districts...
Conservative and liberal organizations endorsing Iowa school board candidates
Kirk Ferentz reacts to Brian's dismissal
Hawkeye coaches speak after Brian Ferentz news