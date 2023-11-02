Let The Warming Trend Begin

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Overall, a beautiful day across Southeastern Iowa with plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid-50s for your Thursday and if you think that is warm, this weekend will be even warmer.

Albeit a little wind for your Friday, we will see partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 60s.

For Saturday and Sunday, we will stay Partly Cloudy with highs in the mid-60s.

Rain chances pick up for Monday with highs in the upper 50s - low 60s.

Mostly Cloudy skies will be the rule for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s - low 50s.

Tonight: A few passing clouds. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 40

Tomorrow: Cloudy. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 60

Tom. Night: Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Winds light and variable.

LOW: 35

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Slight chance of a rain shower. Winds light and variable.

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 33

Monday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 67 LOW: 54

Tuesday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 64 LOW: 45

Wednesday: AM Clouds/PM Sun

HIGH: 57 LOW: 44

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

Friday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 48 LOW: 33

