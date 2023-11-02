Temperatures turn warmer for several days

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our warming trend accelerates today into the weekend, sending temperatures back above normal for a little while.

A decent amount of sunshine is likely today, but a few passing areas of clouds are possible at times. Winds will still be a little breezy at times from a southerly direction, but should still stay relatively light compared to the last few days. Highs reach the mid 50s.

Temperatures continue to generally trend upward into early next week, with highs reach the mid to upper 60s by Sunday into Monday. Skies will be cloudier starting tomorrow into early next week, as well. Expect somewhat windier conditions during much of this time, though gusts should not be overwhelmingly intense.

No significant precipitation is expected over the next several days.

