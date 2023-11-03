Above normal temperatures to continue for several days

Temperatures stay fairly warm for this time of year through early next week.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - After some colder days this week, more warmer days are ahead into early next week.

Today is among those, but clouds will likely keep us a little cooler than we otherwise might be in full sunshine. Winds will pick up a bit from the southwest, likely reaching 10 to 20 mph during the afternoon. An extremely slim chance for a sprinkle or light shower is there late this afternoon; the vast majority of the area will miss out on this generally insubstantial rain.

The weekend features a continued climb in temperatures, from the upper 50s today and Saturday to the upper 60s by Sunday. Winds will be lighter and from the north on Saturday, but a bit stronger and again from the south on Sunday. Dry conditions are expected both days, with a disturbance on Saturday now likely to pass to the southwest of our area.

More 60s are likely for Monday and Tuesday of next week, before a downward trend in temperatures returns. Still, the result will be highs in the low 50s with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s which is perfectly reasonable for this time of year.

