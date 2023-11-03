Building collapse victim seeks $50 million

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - At a news conference regarding updates in the Davenport building collapse, Peach Berry, a woman, who lost her leg in the building collapse, is seeking $50 million.

Peach Berry’s whole life changed on May 28th, when she had to have her leg amputated at the building collapse site.

This news conference was a call-to-action for the community.

Civil Rights attorney Andrew M. Stroth, said they want a jury trial and are demanding 50 million dollars, for Peach Berry’s recovery and rehabilitation.

“This 25 year old young black woman doesn’t have a leg, and it should have never happened,” said Stroth. “So here’s what we’re saying. We’re demanding, we’re asking, we’re requesting the citizens of Davenport and the mayor and the leadership to come to the table and try to do what’s right and resolve the cases with the three families who lost their loved one.”

We also heard from Peach herself.

”Everything in my day to day has changed,” said Berry. “Like everything I have to do is different. I feel way better than I did in the beginning of course. Mentally it’s a struggle. It’s hard when you don’t know when you’re safe in any building and it’s very triggering. A lot of things are triggering, things that never triggered me before trigger me now.”

This is one of multiple lawsuits that has been filed against the city of Davenport and building owner, Andrew Wold. The family of Branden Colvin has also filed suit. Colvin and two other men were killed in the collapse.

We reached out to the city of Davenport for comment but we did not get a response.

