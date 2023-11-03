Cloudy but warmer for this weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Even though we stayed relatively cloudy, we had a gorgeous day across Southeastern Iowa with highs in the upper 50s & low 60s.

As we help you plan your weekend, we will see partly cloudy skies with highs on Saturday in the mid to upper 50s.

Mid to upper 60s will be the high end on Sunday & Monday and in some places, even Tuesday.

Cloud cover will pick up as we head into Monday & Tuesday.

Then we start to drop the temperatures for mid-week with highs in the upper 50s with rain chances for Wednesday and back into the upper 40s to low 50s with plenty of sunshine for next Thursday and Friday.

Tonight: Some passing clouds. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 33

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Winds light and variable.

HIGH: 57

Tom. Night: Clear. Winds light and variable.

LOW: 34

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 34

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 66 LOW: 55

Tuesday: Cloudy

HIGH: 63 LOW: 44

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 59 LOW: 47

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 51 LOW: 38

Friday: Sunny

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 50 LOW: 29

