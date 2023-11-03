Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis campaigns in Onawa, IA

DeSantis in Onawa, Iowa
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
ONAWA, Iowa (KTIV) - With about ten weeks until the Iowa Caucuses, presidential candidates continue to crisscross the state stumping for support.

On Friday, Nov. 3, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis campaigned in Onawa.

DeSantis is tied for second in the latest Des Moines Register poll of likely Republican caucusgoers. But he still trails former President Donald Trump by 27 points.

DeSantis says he plans to gain traction by doing the “full Grassley.” That’s a nod to U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley’s policy of visiting all 99 Iowa counties every year. So far, DeSantis has visited over 80 of them.

“Ultimately, what I found common thread throughout Iowa, people want somebody that’s going to fight for them, I will do that, just like I did in Florida,” said DeSantis while in Onawa Friday. “They also want somebody that’s going to win for them win the election, but then when the fights in Washington, so that we deal with the border, deal with the economy deal with crime deal with all the things that are plaguing this country.”

We asked one voter why he would support DeSantis over Trump in the Jan. 15 caucuses. He says some of Trump’s past comments have turned him away from the former president.

“I think he’s got a lot of the same ideas, but he’s going to present them in a gentlemanly or manly way. That’s not going to come off like it does with Trump,” said Ken Carlson of Onawa.

Next week, DeSantis will be back in Iowa. He’ll campaign in Des Moines Monday night, and in Davenport Tuesday morning

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

