RAGBRAI unveils new logo, upcoming dates for 2024

RAGBRAI organizers are already counting down the days until next year's ride.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
They’re unveiling a new logo, and upcoming dates riders will want to know.

Next year’s theme is “Home Sweet Home.”

The new logo is modeled after a farmhouse in Ames, with a rider enjoying the shade of a tree after the day’s hot ride.

Registration for RAGBRAI 51 opens on Nov. 15, and closes on May 15.

The route will be revealed Jan. 27, 2024. The ride is July 21 - 27.

For more information, click here.

