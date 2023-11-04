A seasonal Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a quiet morning in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s with a mostly clear sky. This afternoon we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs rising into the 50s and 60s. Tonight will be peaceful as well with lows dropping into the 30s with a mostly clear sky. Also, tonight we will gain an hour of sleep when clocks turn back.

We’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with temperatures reaching the 60s. Little to no precipitation is expected this week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

