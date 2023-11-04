A seasonal Saturday

A seasonal Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It’s a quiet morning in Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 30s with a mostly clear sky. This afternoon we’ll have plenty of sunshine with highs rising into the 50s and 60s. Tonight will be peaceful as well with lows dropping into the 30s with a mostly clear sky. Also, tonight we will gain an hour of sleep when clocks turn back.

We’ll have a partly cloudy sky on Sunday with temperatures reaching the 60s. Little to no precipitation is expected this week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RAGBRAI organizers are already counting down the days until next year's ride.
RAGBRAI unveils new logo, upcoming dates for 2024
A woman who lost her wedding ring while handing out Halloween candy has quite a sweet ending...
Woman gets lost wedding ring back thanks to trick-or-treater finding it in their candy bag
A family is filing a lawsuit after a hay ride crash in What Cheer.
Lawsuit filed over Keokuk County hayride crash
Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Iowa High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Iowa County This Week

Latest News

A seasonal Saturday
A seasonal Saturday
Cloudy but warmer for this weekend
Cloudy but warmer for this weekend
Temperatures reach the 50s on a cloudy day.
Above normal temperatures to continue for several days
Temperatures reach the 50s on a cloudy day.
First Alert Forecast