Sunday will pretty much be a carbon copy of Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Albeit some cloud cover throughout the day, overall it was not a bad day at all across Southeastern Iowa with light wind and highs in the 50s & 60s.

In terms of temperature, we will warm up again for your Sunday and like Saturday, we will see a nice amount of sunshine. The only difference is the wind will start to pick up a little bit.

The mid to upper-60s will continue for your Monday, Tuesday, and even Wednesday before we start to drop the temperature yet again. It will be a slow drop as we head into next weekend but a drop nonetheless.

We will go back into the Low to Mid-50s for Thursday and into next weekend.

In terms of precipitation, rain chances cannot be ruled out for Tuesday Night into Wednesday Morning.

Do not forget to set your clocks BACK an hour tonight before you go to bed as Daylight Saving Time ends at 2 AM Sunday.

Tonight: Clear skies. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 34

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy skies. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 65

Tom. Night: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 54

Monday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 54

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 68 LOW: 45

Wednesday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 66 LOW: 48

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 53 LOW: 41

Friday: Sunny

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

Sunday: Mostly Cloudy

HIGH: 53 LOW: 35

