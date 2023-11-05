Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case

Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) -Several Iowa law enforcement agencies need the public’s help in finding a man who has not returned home in Cass County, KCCI’s Nicole Tam reported.

The county’s sheriffs are investigating a kidnapping incident that involve two men. The incident happened just after 5 p.m. Saturday.

The first victim says he was kidnapped in Lincoln Nebraska and told to drive to Chicago by a man with a gun.

When they got to Cass County on I-80, the suspect then pulled a gun on another vehicle: a Silver Chevy truck and drove away with another man, described to be an older white man with a beard.

The suspect is described to be a black man, about 5 foot 10, around 160 pounds in their late 20s or early 30s with well-trimmed hair and short beard.

Right now, no word on where the truck is or if the two men are still headed to Chicago.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 712-243-2206.

