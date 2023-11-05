A mild end to the weekend

A mild end to the weekend
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re starting the day with a partly cloudy sky across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri along with temperatures in the 30s across most of the area. This afternoon we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with temperatures reaching the 60s. Tonight we’ll have building cloud cover with lows dropping into the 50s.

Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday look quiet with highs in the 60s and 70s. Highs will be in the 50s Thursday and through the upcoming weekend.

