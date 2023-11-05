One more day with highs well above normal

60s & even 70s continue for your Monday.
By Erik Dean
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Even though we had peak wind gusts between 20-25 MPH for your Sunday, overall we can’t really complain about this weather, especially in November.

Highs today were in the 60s across the northern part of the viewing area. The stretch of mild weather continues for Monday with highs close to 70, and then we start to slowly drop the temperature.

We will still be in the mid-60s for Tuesday & Wednesday which isn’t bad at all. We will see a cold front push through and by Thursday and into next weekend, we will see highs in the mid-50s.

Overall, not a bad week ahead for November standards.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 53

Tomorrow: Sunshine and clouds mixed. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 70

Tom. Night: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 42

Tuesday: Sunshine and clouds mixed. High near 65F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 42

Wednesday: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 65 LOW: 50

Thursday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

Friday: Sunny

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

Saturday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 53 LOW: 30

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 56 LOW: 36

Monday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 57 LOW: 35

