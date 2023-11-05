The second annual Starry Night Gala to bring Awareness to Suicide Prevention held Saturday

By Solomon Ladvienka
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
BETTENDORF, Iowa {KWQC} – The Gray Matters Collective and Foster’s Voice – Suicide Awareness hosted their second annual Starry Night Gala at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Saturday.

Hundreds were invited to hear from global suicide prevention speaker, Kevin Hines.

“This means the world to me,” said Hines. “To be able to give back in a way that allows Foster’s Voice and The Gray Matters Collective, to spread their message of suicide prevention, hope, healing and recovery from brain pain, and get people the help they need when they’re in the deepest struggle of their life.”

The Gala is a night to fundraise for the Foster’s Care Fund which helps individuals in need of mental health therapy and financial assistance.

At last year’s Starry Night Gala, $40,000 was raised. According to The Gray Matters Collective, the Quad Cities has a higher suicide rate than the national average.

“One barrier to care is financial stress and burden,” says Haley DeGreve, Gray Matters founder & CEO. “We only hope this fund, in memory of Foster Atwood, will continue to help those who need it.”

The night concluded with the crowning of the 2023 Mr. Starry Night, who was the male mental health advocate who raised the most money. TV 6 is awaiting the total amount raised for the event.

