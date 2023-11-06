46 Horses recovering after being seized from Dallas County farm

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Dozens of horses are recovering after being rescued last week from a Dallas County farm.

The horses are now at the Animal Rescue League’s Second Chance Ranch.

Neighbors reported the farm was a problem for years, with horses escaping and wandering the neighborhood.

Robyn Dobernecker of the ARL said the horses were living in filth and suffering from scars and open wounds, with little sign of any vet care.

“So there was limited food for them on the property and some of them had water, some of them did not have access to water, some of them were living in their own filth,” Dobernecker said.

The owner of the farm is charged with livestock neglect. That’s a simple misdemeanor.

The Dallas County Sheriff says more charges could be coming.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.