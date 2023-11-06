46 Horses recovering after being seized from Dallas County farm

The horses are now at the Animal Rescue League’s Second Chance Ranch.
The horses are now at the Animal Rescue League’s Second Chance Ranch.
By KCCI
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Dozens of horses are recovering after being rescued last week from a Dallas County farm.

The horses are now at the Animal Rescue League’s Second Chance Ranch.

Neighbors reported the farm was a problem for years, with horses escaping and wandering the neighborhood.

Robyn Dobernecker of the ARL said the horses were living in filth and suffering from scars and open wounds, with little sign of any vet care.

“So there was limited food for them on the property and some of them had water, some of them did not have access to water, some of them were living in their own filth,” Dobernecker said.

The owner of the farm is charged with livestock neglect. That’s a simple misdemeanor.

The Dallas County Sheriff says more charges could be coming.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mild end to the weekend
A mild end to the weekend
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Cheeto was found in a ditch after his family said someone shot and killed him.
‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned on side of road
Ottumwa Planner
One more day with highs well above normal
Jack Sawyer, a high school student in Ohio, died from a rare form of cancer.
High school student dies after battle with rare form of cancer, family says

Latest News

Country music star Lainey Wilson is coming to next year’s Great Jones County Fair.
Country music star Lainey Wilson coming to 2024 Great Jones County Fair
Iowa State Univ. Democrats split from Iowa Democratic Party over controversial post
Some houses are being built to stand up to hurricanes and sharply cut emissions, too
Some houses are being built to stand up to hurricanes and sharply cut emissions, too
Families of Israel hostages fear the world will forget. So they're traveling to be living...
Families of Israel hostages fear the world will forget. So they’re traveling to be living reminders