Iowa State Univ. Democrats split from Iowa Democratic Party over controversial post

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AMES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State University College Democrats say they are breaking away from the Iowa Democratic Party after their response to a post by the University of Iowa Democrats.

Iowa State Democrats released a statement saying:

“In parting ways with the IDP, we aim to maintain our autonomy and continue to working to create a positive impact within our community.”

This comes after a post from University of Iowa Democrats that included the phrase, “from the river to the sea Palestine will be free,” which Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Rita Hart condemned saying it’s anti-Semitic and a call for Jewish genocide.

Leaders with the state Democratic Party also called for those who signed the post to resign.

The post has since been taken down and University of Democrats issued an apology, saying they only meant to show support for Palestine.

Chair of the Iowa Democratic Party Rita Hart said the move by the Iowa State Democrats is disappointing. She added that they’re all on the same team and that she believes a face-to-face meeting could bring everyone together.

