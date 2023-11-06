Veteran with service dog says she was turned away from American Legion post

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WINK) - A Gulf War veteran in Florida says she was turned away from an American Legion post because she brought her service dog.

Dee Pilkons served in the Army during the Gulf War and now lives with post-traumatic stress disorder and hearing loss. She received Beth, a certified service dog from America’s Vet Dogs, over the summer.

“She really calms me down. She keeps me very, very level. She helps me with my hearing. Yeah, I’m a completely different person now,” Pilkons said.

But Pilkons says when she and Beth tried to visit the American Legion Post on Fort Myers Beach, the commander would not allow the service dog inside. He said no dogs were allowed, and the only exception he would make was for blind veterans with guide dogs.

Pilkons says the incident left her feeling defeated.

“I just find it to be un-American almost,” she said. “They said, ‘You’re welcome, but your dog is not.’ And if my dog is not welcome – she is my companion that helps me on a daily basis. And for them to do that, they’ve just denied me part of my rights under the ADA law.”

According to the post commander, the location is a private club and does not have to abide by the Americans with Disabilities Act. The act does allow for some limited exceptions but only if certain requirements are met.

Pilkons said she feels that an organization serving veterans, especially those with disabilities, should make accommodations. She is now making it her mission to change this policy, so no other veterans are turned away.

