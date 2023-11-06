Warm temperatures today, only a slight cooldown later this week

Quiet conditions remain in the region for several days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:29 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another quite warm day is expected to start off the work week, though temperatures will turn a little cooler in a few days.

Conditions will be similar to Sunday’s warm and breezy day, with highs near 70 degrees and winds out of the west between 10 to 20 mph. They’ll turn a bit more northerly tonight behind a frontal boundary, allowing somewhat cooler air into the region. The immediate change will be limited, though, with lows in the low 40s tonight and highs still reaching for the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday.

A few light showers could take place on Tuesday night as another storm system moves through, but most of its impacts will occur well to our northeast. Instead, it will send highs downward from the 60s on Wednesday back to the low to mid 50s for the second half of the work week.

Quiet weather hangs around during that time as well, with no additional rainfall expected.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mild end to the weekend
A mild end to the weekend
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Iowa officials need public’s help in kidnapping case
Cheeto was found in a ditch after his family said someone shot and killed him.
‘Our hearts are shattered’: Family dog killed and abandoned on side of road
Ottumwa Planner
One more day with highs well above normal
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an event with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Friday,...
Reynolds expected to endorse DeSantis on Monday

Latest News

Warm weather is on the way, once again.
First Alert Forecast
Ottumwa Planner
One more day with highs well above normal
60s & even 70s continue for your Monday.
Your First Alert Forecast
A mild end to the weekend
A mild end to the weekend