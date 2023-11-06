Warm temperatures today, only a slight cooldown later this week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another quite warm day is expected to start off the work week, though temperatures will turn a little cooler in a few days.

Conditions will be similar to Sunday’s warm and breezy day, with highs near 70 degrees and winds out of the west between 10 to 20 mph. They’ll turn a bit more northerly tonight behind a frontal boundary, allowing somewhat cooler air into the region. The immediate change will be limited, though, with lows in the low 40s tonight and highs still reaching for the mid to upper 60s on Tuesday.

A few light showers could take place on Tuesday night as another storm system moves through, but most of its impacts will occur well to our northeast. Instead, it will send highs downward from the 60s on Wednesday back to the low to mid 50s for the second half of the work week.

Quiet weather hangs around during that time as well, with no additional rainfall expected.

