Great weather for Election Day, cooler later in the week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Our weather conditions will be a touch cooler today, but still quite pleasant for this time of the year.

Temperatures this morning are notably cooler for a start with readings in the 30s or 40s, but we should see enough sunshine to push highs back into the mid 60s at least by the afternoon. Scattered patches of clouds will be with us at times, and a little bit of an easterly or southeasterly breeze.

A very slight chance for a scattered shower returns late this evening into tonight, though many areas stay dry. This is as a storm system passes through the area, eventually dragging in some cooler air to end the week. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s, with highs in the mid 60s again on Wednesday.

In contrast, highs will only be in the mid 50s for Thursday through Saturday, with lows in the 20s and 30s. Otherwise, though, the weather pattern should remain pretty quiet, with a good amount of clearer skies for much of this time.

Temperatures turn warmer into the start of next week, with highs back in the 60s.

