Jefferson and Market Street Bridges Temporarily Closed
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 6:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -
November 6, 2023 - Ottumwa, Iowa – Motorists are advised that the Jefferson Street Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday November 7th, 2023, starting at 9:00am and going to 3:00pm. The closure is for pre-winter maintenance of the bridge. On Wednesday November 8th, 2023, the Market Street Bridge will be closed starting at 9:00am and is expected to reopen by 3:00pm for the same maintenance.
Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.