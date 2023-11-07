Jefferson and Market Street Bridges Temporarily Closed

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -

November 6, 2023 - Ottumwa, Iowa – Motorists are advised that the Jefferson Street Bridge will be closed to traffic Tuesday November 7th, 2023, starting at 9:00am and going to 3:00pm. The closure is for pre-winter maintenance of the bridge. On Wednesday November 8th, 2023, the Market Street Bridge will be closed starting at 9:00am and is expected to reopen by 3:00pm for the same maintenance.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.