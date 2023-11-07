A mild week ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had a warm and sunny November day across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 70s. Tonight will be quiet with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Tuesday looks good for election day with temperatures in the 40s in the morning and then warming up into the 60s and 70s in the afternoon with a partly cloudy sky.

Scattered showers will be possible on Tuesday night, but most of Wednesday should be dry. Highs will stay in the 50s and 60s through the beginning of next week.

