Above normal temperatures continue for Thursday

Ottumwa Planner
Ottumwa Planner(KYOU)
By Erik Dean
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Albeit some rain across the KYOU viewing area today, it wasn’t a bad day at all with highs in the 50s & 60s and yes, some places in the viewing area (Kirksville) made it into the low 70s.

The stretch of nice weather will continue for the next several days. Highs will drop into the mid-50s for Friday and Saturday.

By Sunday, we go back into the low to mid 60s and by this time next week, upper 60s to low 70s will be the rule with partly cloudy skies.

Simply put, not a bad week ahead for November standards.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.

LOW: 33

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny skies. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph.

HIGH: 59

Tom. Night: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.

LOW: 30

Friday: A mainly sunny sky. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 30

Saturday: Sunny along with a few clouds. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.

HIGH: 53 LOW: 27

Sunday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 61 LOW: 35

Monday: Sunny

HIGH: 62 LOW: 34

Tuesday: Sunny

HIGH: 64 LOW: 34

Wednesday: Mostly Sunny

HIGH: 67 LOW: 42

Thursday: Partly Cloudy

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

