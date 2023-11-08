Des Moines voters elect first female mayor

A very close race for the Mayor of Des Moines, ends with a history-making winner.
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A very close race for the Mayor of Des Moines, ends with a history-making winner.

Former city-councilor Connie Boesen is now the first female mayor of the city.

She ended election night with just over 48-percent of the vote.

She defeated fellow council member Josh Mandelbaum by about 700 votes.

Boeson had earned the endorsement of long-time Mayor Frank Cownie, who decided not to run for reelection after 20 years.

