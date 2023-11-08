A few showers tonight and Wednesday

A few showers tonight and Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another beautiful November afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and lots of sunshine. Tonight, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a few isolated showers possible. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 50s. Scattered showers and clouds are expected again on Wednesday afternoon, but the rain should exit the region by Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 60s.

The forecast after Wednesday looks dry with temperatures in the 50s and 60s through the beginning of next week.

Copyright 2023 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Market Street Bridge
Jefferson and Market Street Bridges Temporarily Closed
Friends and family of a missing Lincoln man are searching to bring him home.
Attorney for missing Nebraska man’s husband denies unwillingness to cooperate in investigation
Netflix has announced more price hikes ahead of the holiday season.
Netflix says it’s raising its prices (again)
How to Watch the Iowa vs. Fairleigh Dickinson Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Country music star Lainey Wilson is coming to next year’s Great Jones County Fair.
Country music star Lainey Wilson coming to 2024 Great Jones County Fair

Latest News

A few showers tonight and Wednesday
A few showers tonight and Wednesday
Temperatures turn toward the 60s by afternoon.
Great weather for Election Day, cooler later in the week
Temperatures turn toward the 60s by afternoon.
First Alert Forecast
A mild week ahead
A mild week ahead