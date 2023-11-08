A few showers tonight and Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We had another beautiful November afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with temperatures in the 60s and 70s and lots of sunshine. Tonight, we’ll have a mostly cloudy sky with a few isolated showers possible. Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 50s. Scattered showers and clouds are expected again on Wednesday afternoon, but the rain should exit the region by Wednesday evening. Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid to upper 60s.

The forecast after Wednesday looks dry with temperatures in the 50s and 60s through the beginning of next week.

